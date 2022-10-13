San Marcos drivers to see 2 road closures impact traffic this weekend

Two traffic closures will impact San Marcos drivers this weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

There will be a closure at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Guadalupe Street/State Highway 123 as well as a full closure of State Highway 21.

TxDOT will close the I-35 intersection at Guadalupe Street and SH 123, beginning Friday at 10 p.m. as crews begin to widen the northbound I-35 bridge at SH 123.

North and southbound traffic will not be impacted, TxDOT said. Eastbound traffic will detour to southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Wonder World Drive to access SH 123, while westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn a State Highway 80/Hopkins St. to access Guadalupe St.

TxDOT said all lanes will reopen to traffic on Monday, Oct 17 at 5 a.m., weather permitting. Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures.

State Highway 21 will be closed to through traffic from SH 80 to RM 150, beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and last through Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 a.m.

Pictured above, a map of the closure of State Highway 21 and detours. Map courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT said local access to SH21 will be available. Through traffic going southbound will use SH 80 to FM 1984 to FM 1966, while southbound traffic will detour using RM 150 to I-35, according to the City of San Marcos. Road closures will occur as crews set beams on the new bridge for FM 110 at SH 21.

TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware while traveling through work zones.