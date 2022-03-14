Kyle police arrest woman in fatal hit and run accident

Kyle police made an arrest in a hit and run accident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell, 35, of Kyle, was arrested and charged for accident involving death — a second-degree felony — and on an unrelated charge for criminal mischief stemming from an outstanding warrant from Hays County.

"I extend my condolences to the victim’s family, and hope the quick conclusion of this case can bring them a sense of closure," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said in a statement.

The Kyle Police Department responded to the fatal hit and run accident on southbound Interstate 35 Access Road near Martinez Loop at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said officers began rendering first aid efforts on the injured bicyclist — later identified as Bret Steinmann, 26, of Giddings — upon arrival. EMS transported Steinmann to the Ascension Seton Hays Emergency Room where he later died. Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith pronounced him death and ordered an autopsy.

Police said witnesses provided information regarding the suspect’s vehicle with one witness following the vehicle until it stopped. Mitchell, 35, of Kyle, later returned to the scene on foot and admitted to the accident and fleeing the scene, officials said.

Police were able to locate the vehicle involved in the incident near the 400 block of Coleto Creek, which had extensive heavy impact damage to the front end, hood, windshield and roof upon discovery. Officials said the vehicle was seized and it is currently being held for processing.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Hays County Jail on two bonds totalling $51,500.

KPD said its investigation is ongoing.