San Marcos Head Start programs to receive $600K in funding through American Rescue Plan

San Marcos Head Start programs were recently allocated $600,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced Wednesday.

The funding will go directly to Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to fund their work which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Head Start programs stretch back to their founding by former President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

“There is no stronger investment than an investment in our children’s future,” Doggett said. “This relief funding will equip an effective San Marcos program to expand their work in supporting children’s educational development, preparing them for success, and helping parents work without shouldering crushing childcare costs — costs which I know are prohibitive for so many families in our area right now. We are all better off when the next generation is happy and healthy, and Libby and I are excited to see our local Head Start program make good use of these Rescue funds.”

The allocated funds of $637,735 will go toward hiring additional team members, which will ensure the Head Start program can attract and keep the best educators and staff to work with families in Hays County, Doggett’s office said. For 55 years, Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas has provided care in the community and works with over 500 children and their families in Hays and Caldwell counties.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be able to serve more children with these American Rescue Plan dollars,” said Carole Belver, Executive Director of Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas.