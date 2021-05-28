Kyle woman dies of COVID-19; County tallies 25 new cases Friday

A Kyle woman in her 50s died of COVID-19, marking the 247th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 48 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 25 new lab-confirmed cases, five hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from May 27-28.

The county considers 239 cases active — 24 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,864 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 361 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,050 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 28, 2021.

There have been 18,378 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 48 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 170,853 negative tests and there have been 189,717 tests administered in Hays County. Additionally, the county removed 17 cases from its total count during its weekly audit. Cases are removed after they are discovered to be out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos tallied eight new cases Friday. The city currently has 61 active cases — a five-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 6,726 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,999 total cases, including 60 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,332 total cases and currently has 27 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 962 total cases and has 60 active cases. Wimberley has counted 749 total cases, including 15 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 554 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 249 total cases and has 10 active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 65 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases, including two active cases. Uhland has had 35 total cases with one case considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,334 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,936 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,842 are 30-39 years old; 2,540 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,873 are between 50-59 years old; 1,245 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,178 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 336 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,882 females and 8,982 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,515,922 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,361 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,892 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,868 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,606 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 13 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported one active COVID-19 case for the week of May 17 — one student.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problem

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 87,906 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 44.85% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 110,065 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 56.15%.