108,000 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 108,000 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS stated that 108,068 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, approximately 55.14% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 128,790 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 65.71% of the eligible population.

The DSHS also reported Thursday that 95.46% of Hays County residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.07% in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

Alongside Hays County vaccine data, the DSHS reported that 34,002 San Marcos residents living in zip codes 78666 and 78667 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 40,147 have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday.

The DSHS stated that 15,115,783 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 12,797,910 have been fully vaccinated. According to the state, 62.8% of eligible Texans have been vaccinated as of Thursday.

More than 2,000 Hays County residents were vaccinated against the coronavirus between July 29 and August 5, which comes as COVID-19 cases increase across the state.

In Hays County, the local health department has reported an additional 916 coronavirus cases between Friday, July 30 and Thursday. There are currently 1,674 active cases and there have been 21,412 total cases since the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in the county on March 14, 2021.

The DSHS reported Thursday that there have now been 2,697,312 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 52,297 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 8,130 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 18.07%.

DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt highly recommends unvaccinated Texans speak with their doctors if they’re hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know many are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but if you are hesitant, as your Texas health commissioner, I strongly encourage you to talk to your doctor about your concerns,” Hellerstedt said. “Unvaccinated people are at the greatest risk from COVID-19 and its variants. We do not need to lose any more lives to this truly dreadful disease. As a physician, I recommend the vaccine for every willing, qualified individual. The vaccine is proven to safely protect you from covid’s worst effects and lower your chances of spreading the virus.”

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally, Pfizer vaccines will be offered at San Marcos Premium Outlets — 3943 Interstate 35 — next to James Avery across the parking lot from Victoria's Secret on August 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.