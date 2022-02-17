2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; 622 new cases reported Wednesday

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, marking the 468th and 469th coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that a Dripping Springs man in his 80s and a Wimberley man in his 80s were among those who died from COVID-19.

The county also reported an additional 760 recoveries, 622 lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and one hospital discharge on Wednesday, which included information from Feb. 15-16.

The local health department considers 2,818 cases active — 36 fewer than reported Monday — and there have been 51,354 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. There have been 6,706 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 16, 2022.

Twenty-six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 15 who are unvaccinated and 11 who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 15 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, eight are non-ICU patients, five are in the ICU and not on a ventilator, and two are in the ICU on a ventilator. Additionally, six of the 11 residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients and five are currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,637 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The county has tallied 48,067 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 760 new recoveries tallied Wednesday.

The local health department has received 350,097 negative tests and there have been 401,451 tests administered in the county.

As the pandemic continues, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

San Marcos has 666 active cases — 130 fewer than recorded Monday — and there have been 16,457 total cases as of Wednesday.

Kyle has recorded 16,758 total cases, including 919 active cases. Buda has tallied 9,947 total cases and currently has 609 active cases. Wimberley has counted 2,868 total cases, including 146 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 2,329 total cases and has 285 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 1,437 total cases and has 124 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 736 total cases with 32 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 238 total cases including 13 active cases. Maxwell has had 220 total cases, including four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 130 total cases and has five active cases. Uhland has had 119 total cases with six considered active. Manchaca has recorded 85 total cases and six active cases. Woodcreek has recorded 17 total cases, including two active cases.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Hays has reported four total cases, including one active case. Creedmoor has recorded one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 12,469 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 475 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 8,398 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 426 with active cases; 8,371 county residents who’ve contracted COVID-19 have been between 10-19 years old, including 406 cases considered active; 7,142 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 427 cases considered active; 4,745 are between 50-59 years old, including 270 active cases; 4,835 are 9 years old or younger with 393 cases considered active; and 3,152 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 236 are considered active cases.

The local health department has tallied 1,529 Hays County residents who are 70-79 years old and have contracted COVID-19, including 116 active cases; and 713 cases among residents who are 80 and older with 69 cases currently active.

There have been 27,601 total coronavirus cases among females and 23,753 among males in Hays County. There are currently 1,583 active cases among females in the county and 1,235 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 47% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 38% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 67.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 20% are unknown or not specified, 6.6 % are listed as other, 3.6% are Black, 1.5% are Asian and 0.3% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 4,588 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 5,385,207 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 81,557 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 6,914 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 11.85%.

At Texas State University there have been 4,220 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 3,527 among students and 693 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 189 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — one among 1,230 faculty and staff members and one among 8,200 students.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines usually offered Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway won’t be available until further notice, according to the Hays County Local Health Department. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 165,126 county residents are considered fully vaccinated — 76.69% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older as of Wednesday. The DSHS stated that 165,126 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 76.69% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 54,053 Hays County citizens have received an additional vaccine dose as of Wednesday.

