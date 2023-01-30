2 injured in shooting at San Marcos apartment

Two people were injured in a shooting at a San Marcos apartment early Sunday morning.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to a shots fired call at The Retreat, 512 Craddock Ave., at approximately 12:23 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found that a fight began inside an apartment during a party, leading to a confrontation between two people outside the entrance of the apartment complex. Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds.

Both people were transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle with non-life threatening injuries.

SMPD said the investigation into Sunday's shooting is still ongoing.