Adamson Brothers Design builds protective screens for local businesses

A local San Marcos business is helping the community by building protective partitions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brothers Luke, Dane and Spencer Adamson, who run Adamson Brothers Design, were inspired to build the acrylic-protective screens after H-E-B put up partitions to protect their employees.

“We go all around these places to pick up to go and we were like, ‘a lot of these places don’t have anything protecting you,’” Luke Adamson said. “We saw them at H-E-B and we're like, ‘you know, we could build these pretty easily and pretty cheaply and get them out really quickly too for the community.’”

The process to build one of their acrylic partitions takes about two hours.

“We'll design it for the space that it's going in, whether it's a restaurant or somewhere outdoors and just anywhere, you're gonna be interacting with someone," Luke Adamson said. "And then we chop up the wood with the right dimensions, attach the acrylic, we stain the wood or paint the wood, depending on what (the customer wants). And then we attach the acrylic on it and then it’s good to go. Then we deliver and install it too.”

Adamson Brothers Design dropped off its first protective partition to local restaurant Casa Maria this week. Luke Adamson said they’ll be designing several more for the restaurant. They’ll also be making more for doctors offices around San Marcos.

“We've gotten a lot of interest from a lot of places which is good,” Luke Adamson said. “We've gotten good feedback on them too. It's working out."

The three brothers have been around San Marcos for nearly 10 years — all of them attending Texas State University. Luke said they originally began building skateboards in their apartment, creating their own business Rio Board Co. Then they began woodworking and metalworking and grew their company. They changed their name to Adamson Brothers Design and have been in their current location at 500 Wonder World Dr. for nearly 4 years.

Adamson Brothers Design builds furniture and does all types of metal work.

“Steel components you see on the ends of buildings, we do that kind of stuff. Computer Numerical Control and laser cut steel,” Luke Adamson said. “To be more specific, right now we're working on a bunch of stuff for a new putt-putt golf course coming to town. So we're doing a lot of elements like over there you'll see a skee ball, which we're testing out but we're making it out of steel. So it's really random what we do. Our thing is ‘you dream it, we build it.’”

The company, however, hasn’t been immune from the current business environment damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. They usually have three part-time employees, including their younger brothers Bear and James who currently attend Texas State. But their part-time employees are not working at this time.

“We've lost a lot of business because of it,” Luke Adamson said. “But, you know, we'll maintain and pull through. Luckily we still have other projects going on, so we're okay in that aspect.”

But Adamson Brothers Design isn’t letting its business challenges prevent it from helping during this time.

“Anything to help stop the spread of all this stuff going on,” Luke Adamson said. “Anything we can do, we’re going to do it.”