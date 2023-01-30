ARPA funding grants on commissioners court docket

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider awarding American Rescue Plan Funding to three Hays County organizations.

Commissioners will consider awarding funding to the Greater San Marcos Youth Council Inc., Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership, Inc. and Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool, Inc. during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The court will consider authorizing $136,000 in ARPA funding for GSMYC. Hays County’s funding will mitigate GSMYC’s financial hardship from pandemic related revenue loss.

GSMYC is a nonprofit that aims to reduce family conflict and truancy in local schools, diminish runaways, abuse, neglect and delinquent behaviors in children under age 18.

Commissioners will consider granting Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership $20,813 in ARPA funding.

Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership is a faith-based nonprofit organization that aims to ensure Dripping Springs homeowners live in safe and healthy homes. The nonprofit states that it is able to help an average of 10 homeowners per year with repairs carried by an average of 15 volunteers per home.

The ARPA funding from the county will mitigate Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership’s financial hardship from their revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court will also consider granting Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool $50,000 in ARPA funding.

Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool is a nonprofit that raises funds to distribute to kids in the form of scholarships, 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects. Wimberley 4-H funds are commonly awarded as support for the Hays County Livestock show in the form of purchasing animals and/or scholarships to kids. The nonprofit stated that it raised more than $50,000 in years prior to 2020 but their fundraising was reduced to $0 in 2020.

Hays County’s ARPA funding will mitigate Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool’s financial hardship from revenue loss.

In other business, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action to increase pay for all Hays County employees whose salaries are under $100,000 and who are not bound by the Collective Bargaining Agreement by 10%.

The court will consider taking action to budget for the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act totaling $100,000. The county stated that it received the initial $50,000 and the remaining $50,000 is expected to be received prior to Sept. 30, 2023. The county added that the purpose of the LATCF program is to serve as a general revenue enhancement program for eligible counties.

The court has authorized $20,000 of the funding for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to use for its current Fentanyl outreach program. The county said the remaining $80,000 can be used on any other government purpose other than lobbying activity.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to confirm members to the Hays County Historic Commission.

Several proclamations will be made during Tuesday’s meeting. The commissioners will adopt proclamations recognizing February 2023 as Dating Violence Awareness Month, American Heart Month and Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

The court will also receive a presentation recognizing the county clerk’s office for receiving the Five-Star Award from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The award is for excelling in the vital statistics registration process.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in Room 301. Anyone wishing to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk prior to the 9 a.m. Tuesday.