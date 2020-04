A new pedestrian bridge was installed at Bicentennial Park on Thursday as a part of the San Marcos River Shared Use Pathway Project. Although riverfront parks are currently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, construction continues on the shared use pathway project, which stretches 1.7 miles and will connect the City of ...

