Bringing Home A Hero

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter allowing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam.

Putnam was killed in the line of duty Saturday when he and officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller were ambushed when responding to an assault/domestic disturbance.

Members of the San Marcos Fire Department salute Putnam as the procession drives by Ranch Road 12. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Putnam, 31, was brought home from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office Monday with a procession of hundreds of police and first responders. SMPD Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said Stewart and Mueller, who were both transported to Ascension Seton Hays where they underwent surgery Saturday, are showing signs of recovery and were able to communicate with their families Monday.

Abbott’s order states that “flags of the State of Texas and the United States of America in the City of San Marcos may be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of the life and public service of San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam who was killed in the line of duty. Flags may remain at half-staff until the day of his final interment… Other cities, counties, and political subdivisions may also lower flags during the same period of time.”

A sign is held that thanks San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam for his service. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

Donation funds have been established to help the Putnam, Stewart and Mueller families. All donations are tax-exempt and can be made on the San Marcos Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association's website.

Donations can also be mailed to:

San Marcos Police Dept.

ATTN: Tammy Strakos

2300 S. IH 35

San Marcos, TX 78666

Please make checks payable to SMCPAAA, attn: Tammy Strakos.

Law enforcement members salute as a procession for Putnam drives by the Blanco Vista neighborhood on Monday. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Members of the public line the streets of Wonder World Drive to honor Putnam as he was brought home from the Travis County Medical Examiner's office on Monday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo