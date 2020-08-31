CAMPO, city launch San Marcos Public Planning Study Virtual Open House

The City of San Marcos is inviting the public to participate in the San Marcos Platinum Planning Study Virtual Open House and survey.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city are conducting the collaborative study which aims to identify needs and strategies to support transportation and development planning efforts in San Marcos.

“San Marcos residents want to see a vibrant and thriving future for our city, so we need the planning efforts to ensure we grow in a way that reflects the unique character, history and beauty of our town,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement.

The virtual open house began Monday and stretches through Sept. 28. It can be accessed at SMTXStudy.com, where attendees can see an overview of the study and complete an interactive survey and mapping exercises.

The city said the study will evaluate three transportation corridors in San Marcos: Guadalupe Street/State Highway 123, State Highway 80 and Hopkins Road, and a potential new north-south connection east of Interstate 35.

“(The study) will suggest potential improvements for transportation users including motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists,” the city said in a news release. “Additionally, the study will examine several activity centers, including the Government Complex, Midtown Center, and the Medical Center, to create concepts for transportation and connections to housing, jobs, and services.”

The city encourages residents, community groups, students businesses and those who commute to and from San Marcos to participate in the virtual town hall.

Those interested in participating in the San Marcos Platinum Planning Study can visit SMTXStudy.com. Materials can also be requested by mail and comments can made by submitting an email to info@campotexas.org or by calling 737-231-1436.