Chamber holds virtual State of the City

Mayor Jane Hughson and San Marcos Consolidated ISD Superintendent Michael Cardona discussed the city and school’s current growth and future at the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City.

Wednesday’s event, which is usually held at the City of San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites and was a public event last year at the San Marcos Activity Center, was a virtual address amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of the City was shown at four different restaurants — Palmer’s Restaurant, Bar & Courtyard, Ivar’s River Pub, Black’s Barbecue and AquaBrew — to limit capacity and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“San Marcos has begun its journey into a new decade and already we’ve been tested by events in 2020,” Hughson said. “During this difficult time many have truly embodied the spirit of ‘stronger together.’”

Hughson began her address by highlighting the city’s achievements during 2019, citing an increase in sales tax revenue, the addition of 840 new single-family homes and $71 million in permitted commercial and multi-family construction.

But the mayor struck a contrast as she discussed the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the city as it prepares a budget for 2021.

“The pandemic has provided an inevitable decrease in sales tax revenue from the outlet malls, small business and hotel occupancy,” Hughson said. “Our city leaders have shown remarkable ingenuity and flexibility in reducing expenses and executing our phased plan for recovery, which has allowed us to maintain our AA bond rating. Fiscal responsibility is the foundation of good governance and we’re dedicated to staying the course through these challenging financial times.”

Hughson highlighted the city’s efforts to ease the economic burden placed on its residents by the virus crisis, including the suspension of utility disconnections and late fees through the end of the year as well as free bus fare through the CARTS transportation system. The city is also using Community Development Block Grant funds to create small business grants through a partnership with the chamber of commerce — Revive SMTX.

Despite the challenges San Marcos continues to face as the pandemic continues, Hughson applauded the community’s response.

“This pandemic may feel overwhelming, but San Marcos is no ordinary community,” she said. “From supporting small businesses to volunteering to feed our city’s families, the San Marcos community responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with selflessness and compassion. We have renewed admiration for our teachers and essential workers, and our social service agencies responded to provide for our newly vulnerable populations. The city’s strength lies in its people then we have strength to not only survive these unstable times but to create a new state of the city where we can rebuild and flourish together.”

Hughson then turned to the future, discussing the city’s bond projects.

The city’s public library expansion and remodel is nearing completion, which is expected in late April. The expansion will include a drive-thru book drop, a GED-dedicated classroom, makerspace, children’s area, children’s courtyard and library green — an adult-reading garden.

The new San Marcos Fire Station No. 2 located off Ranch Road 12 is expected to be completed in October. The fire department plans to move into the station in November or December with hopes of a grand opening near the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Hughson also highlighted the new public service building being constructed on Clovis Barker Road, “which will provide a new streamlined and centralized system for many city operations,” she said.

Hughson closed her remarks by stating the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Marcos.

“Our healthcare systems cannot handle the devastating consequences of being overburdened by the virus,” she said. “We’ve had to make tough decisions in the name of public safety by closing our facilities, our river parks and canceling many beloved events. From the bottom of my heart, I urge everyone of you, do what you can to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19.”

Cardona began his portion of State of the City address by thanking all SMCISD employees as the district works through challenges presented by the coronavirus.

“Are we where we want to be? No,” Cardona said. “I think we would all agree with that. But heading into the 2020-2021 school year, I think we’re in a much better place. Our team has worked really hard to streamline the curriculum and make it better for all of our students whether you’re in special education, whether you’re in dual language, whether you’re in an AP course, or whether you’re in one of our career and technology courses.”

Cardona highlighted the district’s GEAR Up and Advancement Via Individual Determination programs and the high school’s new Career & Technological Education building. The superintendent also discussed the high school’s new status as an early college high school, which was recently designated by the state of Texas.

“I think it says a lot that as a school district we will have the ability to offer a student in a few years the hope of graduating with both a high school diploma and an associates degree,” Cardona said. “I think that’s an extremely important program for our community and it’s free for our students. I think that’s important. We have figured a way to help our parents as they navigate the process of getting their students into college environments.”

Cardona said SMCISD still has a goal of becoming an “A-rated” school district through the Texas Education Agency. He also said that the district is also looking forward to returning to some sense of normalcy as COVID-19 continues.

“Together we are going to get through the trials and tribulations,” Cardona said. “We’re going to be a much better organization. I will say out of this, we have refined and become more efficient in some processes and we’ve been able to do a lot more and still provide taxpayers relief … the school district has been proactive in becoming more financially efficient to meet our community’s needs and to also help our families.

“We look forward to having our students back here in some form or fashion here in the near future, because I think we would all agree kids are better off in schools,” Cardona added. “We just need to do so in a safe manner that protects everyone.”