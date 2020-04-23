CHRISTUS-San Marcos to resume elective procedures

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital — San Marcos, formerly Central Texas Medical Center, announced Wednesday that it is resuming elective procedures and surgeries.

The hospital is following provisions made by Gov. Greg Abbott’s order made on April 17. CHRISTUS is working with physicians to reschedule patients for medical and surgical procedures that were postponed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHRISTUS stated Wednesday that many patients can’t delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain and other conditions needing to be addressed.

“The medical interventions that have been deferred are often tied to a patient’s quality of life,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “In many cases, these medical procedures will improve quality of life, reduce pain, or even help patients live longer. Because of that, it is important that we get these patients back under our care, as quickly as possible. However, as we’ve always done, we must ensure the safety of our patients, associates and physicians is a top priority.”

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has been planning to resume elective procedures and provide non-COVID-19-related care. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa has the following precautions set to prevent the spread of the virus: limiting visitors; screening everyone who comes through its hospitals doors, including temperature checks; isolating COVID-19 patients within its facilities; requiring everyone at its locations to wear masks, patients and not showing signs of symptoms are encouraged to bring their own masks; using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients to limit the number of times caregivers and support staff enter their rooms.

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System is practicing infection prevention and recently announced that it is leading San Antonio and surrounding communities by offering antibody test for some of its patients, associates and physicians.

CHRISTUS’s new screening tool allows the hospital to test these groups for antibodies related to COVID-19 and helps it to identify how each patient should receive care.

“CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos is answering the call to help our community – today and tomorrow,” McKinney said. “In all that we do, we are devoted to keeping patients, their families, our caregivers and our associates safe. We are here when you need care and we are ready.”