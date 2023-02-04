CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital receives national recognition

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos received a national award which recognizes health care facilities committed to providing increased surgical patient and healthcare worker safety by establishing practices to eliminate smoke caused by lasers and electrosurgery devices during surgery.

CHRISTUS received the Go Clear Award from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses for its achievement in eliminating hazardous smoke from its surgical procedures.

“Providing a safe and healthy space for our patients and our Associates during surgery is our number one priority,” said Anne Heins, administrative nursing director for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “By undergoing this extensive training and education, we are ensuring our hospital continues to align itself with the most up-to-date knowledge on safety.”

CHRISTUS said surgical smoke is an unwanted byproduct of energy-generating devices used in 90% of all surgeries, which includes toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde, benzene, hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, viruses, bacteria, blood and cancer cells.

CHRISTUS stated that the San Marcos hospital has conducted comprehensive surgical smoke education and testing which provides the necessary medical devices and resources to expel surgical smoke during all smoke-generating procedures.

“This award reiterates the compassionate care we provide our patients on a daily basis,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “We are committed to ensuring both our patients and associates receive the absolute best care, in a safe environment.”

Inhaling and absorbing surgical smoke poses serious health risks to patients and surgical staff. According to studies comparing the inhalation of smoke from vaporized human tissue to smoke created by cigarettes, the average daily impact of surgical smoke to the surgical team is the equivalent to inhaling 27-30 unfiltered cigarettes. CHRISTUS stated that today only an estimated 50% of healthcare workers across the U.S. understand the hazards of smoke exposure.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos is located 1301 Wonder World Dr.