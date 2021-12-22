City’s Director of Finance submits resignation

City of San Marcos Director of Finance Marie Kalka submitted her resignation.

Kalka turned in her resignation in a letter sent to Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes on Monday. Her last day with the city is Jan. 13, 2022, according to her letter of resignation.

“I appreciate the opportunity that San Marcos has provided me, however, I have accepted a position with the City of West University Place and am headed back to Houston,” Kalka wrote.

Kalka began her role with the city on Jan. 19, 2021. She was selected as the director of finance after the city chose her from a nationwide candidate pool of 53 applicants.

Kalka came to San Marcos from the City of Delray Beach, Fla., where she served as Finance Director and coordinated a $293 million budget and a five-year capital improvement program. She has over 29 years of government finance experience in Florida, Texas and New York, including 25 years of progressive financial experience in Broome County, NY.

A city spokesperson confirmed her resignation.

“It has been a pleasure working with you [Reyes],” Kalka wrote. “You are an amazing leader and San Marcos is very lucky to have you. I wish you and the entire San Marcos team the best and will do everything I can to make this a smooth transition.”