City begins East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project

San Marcos will soon see pedestrian crosswalks across Hopkins Street as the city began a new project Monday.

The City of San Marcos’ Engineering and Capital Improvements Department began on a $1.4 million project that aims at improving pedestrian and bicycle access to areas along Hopkins Street, including the Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library and City Hall, the city said.

The East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project includes development along areas around Hopkins Street from CM Allen Parkway to Thorpe Lane.

The city will replace the existing sidewalk with a 10-foot wide multi-use path from CM Allen to Thorpe Lane. Additionally, the project will install a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon crosswalk across Hopkins Street from City Hall to the public library, the city said. A PHB crosswalk will be installed across Hopkins Street at Riverside Drive. A turn lane will also be added on Charles Austin at Hopkins Street and will change its traffic signal phasing plan, the city said.

Project construction is expected to cost $1,483,000 and will be completed by Montoya Anderson Construction, Inc. The city said the project is provided through $2 million in federal funding from the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization with the city contributing $250,000 toward the project. Construction is expected to be completed by late Summer 2021, weather permitting, the city said.