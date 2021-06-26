City breaks ground on newest fire station

With a fling of dirt Friday, ground was broken on the San Marcos Fire Department’s newest fire station.

Located in the Trace neighborhood in southeast San Marcos, Fire Station 6 will service a growing area in the city.

“When I started just a few years ago, we had three fire stations and a minimum staffing of seven firefighters on duty at one time,” Assistant Fire Chief Karl Kuhlman said during a groudbreaking ceremony on Friday. “San Marcos looked vastly different back then — I-35 was narrower, the buildings were shorter, the people fewer, I had hair — my how times have changed. But the explosive growth along I-35, we have a duty, a responsibility to take care of everything in and around our community.”

Above, kids grab shovels and prepare to fling dirt after a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Marcos Fire Department's new Fire Station 6 located in the Trace neighborhood. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

Fire Station 6 is being built as a part of San Marcos’ 2017 bond, which passed with nearly 77% of the vote. The project is expected to cost $7 million. According to the City of San Marcos, a developer will contribute $2.5 million to the project. The city’s capital costs will total $4.5 million. WestEast Design Group of San Antonio, Seidel Construction of New Braunfels and Jacobs Engineering Group of Dallas have been selected for the project.

“We’re here today because of the insight and foresight of our city staff, the councilmembers of 2017 and the work of the Community Improvements Task Force who anticipated the need for this project due to the growth of the city,” Mayor Jane Hughson said.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson shares remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for San Marcos Fire Department Fire Station 6 on Friday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp echoed Hughson's sentiment, saying this project wouldn’t be possible without the support of the 2017 city council, current city council and the voters. Stapp added that he often tells people during events like groundbreakings that his favorite part of the job is working with public safety professionals, including fire, EMS and police.

“It just amazes me the ability of our chiefs to hire the absolute best from across the nation, in the state, to keep San Marcos safe,” Stapp said. “They make that their life’s goal. That’s their mission and they do it amazingly well. We owe it to them as a community to provide them with the best facilities and the best equipment that they can have to get that done.”

Above, San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp speaks during Friday's groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 6. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

The project will also include the purchase of a new fire apparatus. Fire Station 6 will be located at 5716 S. Old Bastrop Highway.

Assistant Fire Chief Karl Kuhlman stands at the podium during Friday's groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 6. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo