City to close parks, trails, natural areas during Easter weekend

The City of San Marcos will close all parks, playscapes, natural areas and trails during Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday and ends at 3 a.m. on Monday. City Parks & Recreation Director Drew Wells said city parks and natural areas see increased traffic during the holiday weekend but the city cannot take an “unnecessary risk and jeopardize the gains we are making in the fight against COVID-19.”

"Our community can stop the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to follow the orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, Mayor Jane Hughson and the recommendations of health officials,” Wells said in a statement.



The city’s natural areas will reopen on Monday beginning at 6 a.m. The city said visitors are reminded to practice social distancing when the natural areas reopen.

“When our natural areas and trails within these areas reopen, visitors are also encouraged to be aware when these areas are wet and muddy as excessive use can result in considerable damage being done to the trails,” Wells said. “Deep ruts or footprints created when the trails are muddy may provide safety hazards for future use.”

The city’s playgrounds, playscapes, skate park, dog park, restrooms, water fountains and all river-front parks will remain closed through at least May 11 per Hughson’s directive.

The city’s river-front parks include Rio Vista, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi, Bicentennial, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Dog Beach, Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park.

