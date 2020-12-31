City to close skate park for graffiti cleaning

Citing an increase in graffiti vandalism across San Marcos in 2020, the City of San Marcos announced that it will close its skate park for graffiti removal on Jan. 5 through Jan. 6.

The park has seen vandalism throughout the year, causing damage and destruction of fencing, signs, a portable toilet and multiple graffiti cases, the city said. Following the cleaning, the park will reopen on Jan. 7.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in graffiti vandalism across the city this year and one of the hardest hit locations has been our skate park,” said Jamie Lee Case, city assistant director of parks and recreation. “The extensive amount of vandalism on the structures will require the skate park to be closed for two days so that staff can remove the graffiti in the pool, bowl and street areas.”

The $700,000 skate park, which opened in 2007, was constructed following a grassroots effort led by the local community with San Marcos City Council support and sees use from skateboarders and inline skaters throughout the year.

“Keep San Marcos Beautiful will host a community cleanup day for the rest of the park a little later in 2021,” said Amy Thomaides, community enhancement initiatives manager.

Adjusted skate park hours will begin when the park reopens on Jan. 7. The new hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The city said all its parks and natural areas remain open for daily use between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The city said all park patrons are encouraged to follow local, state and federal COVID-19 protocols.