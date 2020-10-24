City enacts Stage 1 drought restrictions

The City of San Marcos will enact Stage 1 drought restrictions, beginning Sunday.

The city’s move comes in response to dropping aquifer levels. The Edwards Aquifer Authority announced Stage 1 pumping restriction for users within the San Antonio Pool on Oct. 16, which includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t received the fall rains that we needed to recharge our water supplies,” said Tom Taggart, city director of public services. “Drier than normal weather patterns are predicted to continue so we need to stay vigilant in our conservation efforts over the fall and winter months.”

San Marcos utilizes Stage 1 restrictions when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 600 feet above mean sea level. The 10-day average was at 659.3 feet and the daily read was 659.2 feet on Thursday. The EAA’s drought plan requires permit holders in the impacted counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping amount by 20% in order to stabilize water levels and springflow until rainfall replenishes the aquifer.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, the city restricts use of sprinklers to one day per week on a designated day determined by address — addresses ending with 0 or 1 may use sprinklers on Monday; 2 or 3 on Tuesday; 4 or 5 on Wednesday; 6 or 7 on Thursday; and 8 or 9 on Friday. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday during designated usage times. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

Additionally, Stage 1 rules also limit at-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation water to one day per week. The city stated that wasting water is prohibited.

Full text of Stage 1 rules can be found at sanmarcostx.gov/drought.