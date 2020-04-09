Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City installs public hygiene stations to prevent virus spread

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 6:40pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Thursday, April 9, 2020

The City of San Marcos installed portable restrooms, sink stations and hand sanitizer stations in an effort to grant equitable access to personal hygiene needs for the general public, including individuals experiencing homelessness. 

The restrooms and hygiene stations were installed on Wednesday at the Southside Community Center, 518 S. Guadalupe St., and in a lot adjacent to the city’s dog park at 250 Charles Austin St. The stations, which were installed in a response to COVID-19,  were available for public use beginning Thursday. 

“Providing equitable access to basic hygiene needs is a critical way to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 across all communities,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said in a statement. “The circumstances presented are unique and our intent with these temporary facilities is to continue to meet identified service needs. This is important to our council and it's important for our community."

Personal protective equipment and medical-grade disinfectant will be used by professional service technicians during station cleanings. Technicians will also follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during cleanings. The hygiene stations will be cleaned 7 days a week. 

