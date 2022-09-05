City of Kyle to cut ribbon on Heroes Memorial Park

The City of Kyle will officially cut the ribbon on Heroes Memorial Park during a ceremony which will honor veterans, first responders and other community heroes.

The ribbon cutting is set for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. The event will include a procession by honor guards, a flag raising ceremony and a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner performed by the Hays CISD High Schools’ Honor Choirs. A flyover by the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing will end the event.

“Heroes Memorial Park started with a spark of inspiration,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “We aspired to honor the men and women who protect our nation and city every day. We also hoped to expand our parks system by introducing new walkable and interactive green spaces to the community. HMP delivers on these goals in a profound way.”

The City of Kyle described Heroes Memorial Park as a public space aimed to be educational, reflective and celebratory. The park will be able to provide a variety of activities and experiences for all ages, the city added.

Heroes Memorial Park is a part of the first phase The Brick and Mortar District — a 138-acre pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development within the Plum Creek master planned community — and located within Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #2, which was established in 2018.

After approving a Strategic Framework Plan to guide funding within the district, the City of Kyle identified Heroes Memorial Park as a priority.

Generous donations from Texas Disposal Systems and the leadership of the Kyle City Council and Kyle TIRZ #2 board members made Heroes Memorial Park possible, the City of Kyle said.

“When we first learned about this legacy project the City of Kyle was embarking on, we were inspired by the spirit of the community and knew we had an opportunity to strengthen the vision and help bring it to fruition,” said Bob Gregory, TDS Owner, President, and CEO. “The veterans, the first responders, those that run toward fires and not away, we couldn’t think of a more worthy group to dedicate our efforts to.”

Those planning to attend the ribbon-cutting event on Sept. 11 can park at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing, adjacent to the grounds of Heroes Memorial Park. Parking will also be available at the Austin Community College Hays Campus, 1200 Kohlers Crossing, with free shuttle service to the ribbon cutting.

For more information about Heroes Memorial Park or to take the survey, go to CityofKyle.com/Heroes.