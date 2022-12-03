City of Kyle set to host comprehensive plan open house

The City of Kyle will host an open house where residents will be able to share their feedback on the Kyle 2030 comprehensive plan update.

The Cocoa and Comprehensive Plan Open House will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Kyle Public Works Building, 520 East Ranch Road 150.

The city’s open house will be a come and go event with four engagement stations and City of Kyle staff available to answer questions, the city said. Community members will be able to share what they would like to see prioritized in the comprehensive plan update.

“A comprehensive plan is not only an expression of the community’s vision for the future but a strategic map to reach that vision,” Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix said in a statement. “This plan is meant to reflect our city and we invite residents’ to help us accomplish that.”

Kyle’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2010 and updated in 2017. The comprehensive plan is a planning document which guided the City of Kyle over the previous decade, the city said.

Kyle has seen exponential growth, nearly doubling in population size over the past 12 years from 28,016 residents in 2010 to more than 50,000 in 2022, the city stated.

Kyle 2030 aims to help the city forecast and identify strategies to navigate the “opportunities and challenges associated with growth,” the city said.

For more information or to take the survey for the Comprehensive Plan, go to kyle2030.com.