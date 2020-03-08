Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Greg Carr

City names new Director of Neighborhood Enhancement

Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:00am

The City of San Marcos named a new Director of Neighborhood Enhancement. The city chose Greg Carr, who has served as the Neighborhood Services Coordinator for the City of Round Rock since 2018. He’ll begin his new job in San Marcos on Monday, March 23. “Greg will join the city with 30 ...

