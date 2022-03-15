City opens comment period for Preferred Scenario Map draft

San Marcos residents can now comment on a map that will help guide and manage future growth in the city.

The City of San Marcos recently announced that it’s collecting comments on its Preferred Scenario Map draft, which is a key component of the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan. Residents interested in commenting on the map can visit https://arcg.is/1fe5KS through April 10.

“One of the key components of Vision SMTX is to develop a city-wide plan for how to best manage our future projected growth and meet the goals that are most important to our community,” Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos said in a statement. “We invite everyone to participate in reviewing the draft map so that we can best plan for current and future generations so that all can live, work, and play in San Marcos.”

The city said residents will have additional opportunities to participate during the comment period with in-person and virtual meetings scheduled.

The city will host an in-person, pop-up public input booth during the San Marcos Farmers Market — 111 E San Antonio St. — on Saturday, March 19 between 9 a.m. and noon.

A virtual community presentation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, where the city will show the draft map from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To take part in the virtual meeting visit www.visionsmtx.com.

Residents interested in taking a physical take-home toolkit of the comment map can pick one up in the Planning & Development Services Department. The city said copies may be obtained by emailing planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov, calling 512-393-8230, or visiting 630 E. Hopkins St.

Contact the city’s Planning and Development Services Department at planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or at 512-393-8230 for additional information regarding the Preferred Scenario Map draft. The city said community members can also reserve a virtual meeting with staff to discuss the map and ask questions.