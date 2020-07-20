City opens survey as part of search for new SMPD chief

The City of San Marcos is seeking community feedback as it begins its search for a new police chief.

The city is asking for the community to help determine the priorities for the position and the department through a brief online survey.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents to contribute to the vision for the future of the San Marcos Police Department and to tell us what traits they’d like to see in our next Chief,” Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said in a statement.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and has questions regarding the department’s priorities, community engagement, safety and desired qualities and skills for the city’s new Chief of Police. The survey deadline is Friday, July 31.

To participate in the survey visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SanMarcosPC for English and https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SanMarcosPCSp for Spanish.

The city is working with recruitment agency Ralph Andersen & Associates and expects to hire a new chief by the end of the year, the city said in a press release. The applications are being accepted until Monday, July 27, and the job has been posted since mid-June.