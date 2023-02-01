Commissioners approve ARPA grant funding

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved funding for three Hays County organizations through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Commissioners approved funding for the Greater San Marcos Youth Council, Inc., Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership Inc. and Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool, Inc. during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The commissioners were set to authorize $136,000 in ARPA funding for GSMYC but Commissioner Lon Shell suggested increasing the overall allocation.

“The youth shelter was approved for a little over $236,000, we have currently right now we’re proposing $136,000. If it’s OK with the court, I would like to add another $100,000 from my allocation just to go ahead and get them taken care of for what they qualified for,” Shell said. “There’s a lot going on out there as we all know and I think they could use that now. If that’s OK with the court.”

The commissioners unanimously agreed to provide GSMYC with $236,000 in ARPA funding.

GSMYC is a nonprofit that aims to reduce family conflict and truancy in local schools, diminish runaways, abuse, neglect and delinquent behaviors in children under age 18.

The court also authorized $20,813 in ARPA funding to be granted to Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership.

Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership is a faith-based nonprofit organization that aims to ensure Dripping Springs homeowners live in safe and healthy homes. The nonprofit states that it is able to help an average of 10 homeowners per year with repairs carried by an average of 15 volunteers per home.

The ARPA funding from the county will mitigate Dripping Springs Community Missions Partnership’s financial hardship from their revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners also approved $50,000 in ARPA funding for Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool.

Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool is a nonprofit that raises funds to distribute to kids in the form of scholarships, 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects. Wimberley 4-H funds are commonly awarded as support for the Hays County Livestock show in the form of purchasing animals and/or scholarships to kids. The nonprofit stated that it raised more than $50,000 in years prior to 2020 but their fundraising was reduced to $0 in 2020.

Hays County’s ARPA funding will mitigate Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool’s financial hardship from revenue loss.

“I would just mention that Wimberley 4-H Buyers Pool is actually in charge of the animal barn that all 4-H members countywide are going to be using, and these funds will be used to help out with that facility for all of the different youth who participate in those projects countywide, not just Wimberley,” Commissioner Walt Smith said.

Added County Judge Ruben Becerra, “There we are supporting 4-H again. Well done.”

In other business, the court approved the establishment of a budget for the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act totaling $100,000. The county stated that it received the initial $50,000 and the remaining $50,000 is expected to be received prior to Sept. 30, 2023. The county added that the purpose of the LATCF program is to serve as a general revenue enhancement program for eligible counties.

“Of the first $50,000 allocation, we as a court chose to put $20,000 of that toward Fentanyl, to the sheriff’s department, specially for Fentanyl outreach and education and this is just the acceptance of those funds,” Smith said.

According to the county, the remaining $80,000 can be used on any other government purpose other than lobbying activity.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.