Commissioners to discuss animal shelter feasibility study

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss a new pet resource center and community veterinary and spay neuter clinic.

The commissioners court is set to have a workshop during Tuesday’s meeting regarding the animal shelter and animal services feasibility study. The workshop will discuss the study, including information and recommendations from Team Shelter USA and Animal Arts.

Estimated cost for the pet resource center and community veterinary and spay neuter clinic would be approximately $23.3 million. The facility would include 17,749 square feet for pet resource center interior, 5,950 pet resource center exterior covered, and 4,063 square feet for an open door model community access to veterinary care clinic.

Capacity, not including medical housing, would allow for 58 canines and 47 felines.

“The new Pet Resource Center will provide a healthy and functional environment for animals, staff, volunteers, and visitors and will allow Hays County to expand programs to better serve the community,” according to the feasibility study documentation.

The study added that public-private partnerships have the potential to create the most effective animal welfare systems. Hays County has the option of funding a nonprofit organization to operate both the pet resource center and open door veterinary and spay neuter clinic.

In other business, the court will discuss and take possible action to authorize a partnership with Pet Prevent A Litter (PALS) to host four microchip clinics throughout the county. Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, PALS will have clinics in San Marcos on June 19, Kyle on June 22, Buda on June 29 and Wimberly on July 3 to help reunite pets with their owners if they’re lost following holiday fireworks.

The commissioners will consider the acceptance of 17.495 acres of donated property related to the Sentinel Peak Preserve Project. The right of way donations include 12.09 acres from Top Road Association, Inc. and 5.415 acres from ranches at Sentinel Peak, LLC.

The Sentinel Peak Preserve project is a 530-plus acre property just west of Wimberley, which will serve as a Golden-cheeked Warbler habitat preserve. The preserve also includes a one-mile long riverfront park on the Blanco River.

The project is a part of the 2020 Hays County Parks and Open Space Bond.

The commissioners will also consider possible action to award a contract for HVAC maintenance and repair services at the Hays County Jail. The county received four proposals from Air Performance Service of Central Texas, LLC, BCS Data Center Operations, JM Engineering, LLC and SI Mechanical, LLC for HVAC services and repairs.

According to agenda documents, the county’s evaluation committees’ recommends to pursue negotiations with SI Mechanical, LLC.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin with several proclamations, including the recognition of June 2022 as elder abuse prevention awareness month, recognition of the 35th anniversary of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, recognition of June 2022 as LGBTQ Pride Month and recognition celebrating the 80th anniversary of La Sociedad Mutualista de Cuauhtémoc.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.