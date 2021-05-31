Commissioners to discuss County Court-at-Law vacancy

The Hays County Commissioners Court will hold deliberations regarding the County Court-at-Law No. 3 judicial vacancy during executive session Tuesday.

The commissioners approved the resignation of Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Millie Thompson during their May 18 meeting. With the court’s approval of her resignation, the commissioners are obligated to name a replacement who will fill the spot on the bench until the November 2022 election.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe nominated Judge Linda Rodriguez to fill the vacancy during the May 18 meeting. While the court was supportive of Rodriguez, her appointment was voted down, 3-2.

Commissioners Lon Shell and Walt Smith expressed concerns that the process was moving too quickly, asking for there to be a chance for additional applicants to apply to fill the vacancy on the bench.

The commissioners asked for those interested in filling the position to submit their resume to the commissioners court members. The deadline to apply to fill the opening closed on Friday.

In other business, the court will consider an interlocal agreement and memorandum of understanding with the City of San Marcos related to the Cape’s Dam Complex.

The proposed MOU would provide a framework for collaboration and cost-sharing in regard to the proposed rehabilitation of the Cape’s Dam Complex.

The county’s discussion regarding the Cape’s Dam Complex follows the San Marcos City Council’s decision to approve the interlocal agreement and MOU with the county during its regular meeting on May 18.

According to the commissioners court agenda packet, the first task order regarding Cape’s Dam is the Blanco “No Discharge” Study.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to convert 10 budgeted positions in the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to civilian cadet positions effective Aug. 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022 for the sheriff’s office’s upcoming basic peace officer training academy.

The court will consider and take possible action to authorize additional hours for the human resources part-time communications intern effective June 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The commissioners will also take possible action to accept the resignation of Javier Maldonado effective July 30 and discuss the process of choosing a new chaplain. A discussion and possible action will be considered to authorize the human resources office to accept a proposal from SHI Government Solutions for the NeoGov Insight Enterprise Applicant Tracking platform.

The court will also discuss and take possible action to reject all proposals related to its Emergency Rental Assistance program - Administrative Services. According to the meeting packet, the county’s purchasing department received six responses to its assistance program and after evaluation it is recommending to reject all the proposals.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, the court will adopt proclamations declaring the first Friday in June 2021 as Gun Violence Awareness Day and declaring June 2021 as Hays County Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in Room 301. Anyone wishing to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk prior to the 9 a.m. Tuesday.