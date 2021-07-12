Commissioners to discuss TIDC grant application

Hays County will need to take further action on its multi-year improvement grant application it submitted to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to fund its public defender services effort.

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss taking action on the application submitted to TIDC during Tuesday’s meeting after funding was not awarded to the county.

In April, the commissioners court unanimously voted in favor of pursuing funding for a three pronged criminal justice reform approach: a Pretrial Services Department, Public Defender Office and a Managed Assigned Counsel program.

The pretrial services department should enhance current systems aimed at fairness and due process, cost effectiveness, while also providing opportunities for review of cases prior to initial appearance and early case resolution opportunities, if deemed appropriate.

Within the future Pretrial Services Department, the Public Defender Office would house attorneys dedicated for indigent defendants, which includes investigators and support staff. The Managed Assigned Counsel program would appoint private attorneys, who are educated on holistic defense and available supportive resources.

The TIDC’s grant structure covers up to half of the program costs in the first four years to help ease the cost burden of a new department.

With funding not awarded, Hays County has until August 1 to make changes to the application or garner necessary support that will help it secure funding for its public defender services.

In other business, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action related to the Hays County Citizens Advisory Commission on Redistricting. The court will discuss the selection of candidates to be on the commission as well as the charter rules to be adopted.

During its previous discussion regarding the CACR, Commissioner Precinct 1 Debbie Ingalsbe said she would select Ruben Garza as her appointee as her first choice. But would pick Vanessa Westbrook if Garza couldn’t serve. Commissioner Precinct 4 Walt Smith said he’d choose Steve Meyer as his appointee. Commissioner Precinct 2 Mark Jones said he’d picked John Ambrose as his appointee. Commissioner Precinct 3 Lon Shell said he would bring his selection back to the court.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to provide direction to staff and consultants regarding the issuance of Parks and Open Space bonds in relation to the bond passed during the November 2020 election.

The court will hold discussions and consider approval of resolutions in support of preserving the African American Home Economics School building and Naomi Cephas Wade House, both in San Marcos.

Possible action will be taken to accept the Hays County Assistance to Veterans grant award in the amount of $100,000 from the Texas Veterans Commission.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to consider a continuation of the local disaster declaration proclaimed by County Judge Ruben Becerra on March 15, 2020. The declaration has been extended several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in Room 301. Anyone wishing to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk prior to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.