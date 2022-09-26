Commissioners to discuss Travis County’s letter rebuking SH 45 Southwest plans

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss a letter sent by Travis County rebuking a decision to complete the final section of State Highway 45 Southwest.

Travis County’s letter outlines its disapproval of the project, stating, “The traffic impacts of this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County.”

“It is unacceptable to undertake the project development process for a transportation infrastructure project that would have such an adverse impact on the residents of Travis County without thorough collaboration and coordination in advance of such action,” the letter reads. “We request you halt action on this study until such collaboration and coordination is taken.”

State Highway 45 Southwest would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda. Hays County commissioners approved by a 4-1 vote, with County Judge Ruben Becerra as the lone dissenting voting, to select CP&Y, Inc. to complete the design and engineering process for the roadway during its Aug. 30 meeting. Approved services will cost Hays County an estimated $2.5 million.

During the Aug. 30 Hays County Commissioners Court meeting, commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith said they had discussion with Travis County commissioners Jeff Travillion, Ann Howard and Margaret Gómez updating them regarding SH 45 plans. Both Hays County commissioners described their conversations as “very positive.”

“I would say very positive as well to the fact that the vast majority, I would say over 90% of the alignment is located in Hays County,” Smith said on Aug. 30. “That being the case, at least one of those members said specifically, ‘Well, it sounds like it needs to be y’all leading the charge on this and keeping us informed on what’s going on.’”

But Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea said the letter corrects Jones and Smith’s portrayal of those conversations.

“We’ve written a letter to the Hays County Commissioners Court attempting to correct the record because it was stated during the [Aug. 30] meeting that Hays County Commissioners Jones and Smith characterized the views of commissioners Howard, Gomez and Travillion as ‘very positive’ about the project,” Shea said during Travis’ County’s Sept. 13 meeting. “We are writing this letter to make clear that this is not an accurate portrayal of their views.”

In other business, the commissioners court will adopt a proclamation declaring October 2022 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month during Tuesday's meeting.

According to the proclamation, breast cancer is the No. 1 cancer in women and most diagnosed cancer in Texas women and second-leading cause of death.

“The U.S. Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF) recommends a screening mammogram every other year for women ages 50-74 years who are at average risk for breast cancer, and advises women in their 40s to discuss screening with their doctor based on personal risk,” the proclamation reads. “Addressing Cancer Together, a program powered by United Way for Greater Austin is dedicated to increasing access to breast cancer screening and care in 3 central Texas counties and Hays County has dedicated American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment for uninsured women.”

The commissioners court will later discuss and take possible action on two assessment and collection agreements. One for the Kyle 57 Public Improvement District and the Plum Creek North Public Improvement District.

The court will later discuss and take action to approve events sponsored by San Marcos Main Street Program which will include commercial vendors on the Courthouse grounds.

The next event sponsored by the San Marcos Main Street Program is BubbleFest SMTX on Nov. 19, which will be a family-centered event including games, bubble performances and local vendors.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.