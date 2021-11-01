Commissioners to host assessment workshop

The Hays County Commissioners Court will host a workshop surrounding a needs assessment roadmap and funding for a Mental Health Hospital on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

To determine the best roadmap to funding a needs assessment, leadership from Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services will be present during the discussion.

In other business, the court will hold a discussion and take possible action to authorize the County Judge to execute an Agreement between Hays County and HDR Architecture, Inc.

This agreement would provide architectural designs and services related to the upgrade of the Government Center security, camera and badge reader system as well as the installation of a surveillance system for the Historic Courthouse.

Initially, the selection of HDR Architecture, Inc. was officially approved by the commissioners in September.

The court will begin their meeting with a proclamation that will observe every first Saturday of every November as Harvey E. Miller Day of Service.

The commissioners will also receive a presentation from the Redistricting Advisory Commission in regards to proposals for the redistricting of the commissioners' precincts within Hays County.

During the meeting, the commissioners will look to authorize the execution of an Interlocal Agreement with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for the Feral Hog Abatement Program.

The $7,500 grant is designed to encourage counties across the State of Texas to make a concentrated and coordinated effort to reduce the feral hog population and the damage caused by them throughout the year.

Hays County will participate in a co-managed regional feral hog abatement effort with cooperating counties including Caldwell and Guadalupe.

The county will also work with Texas State University-The Meadows Center for Water and Environment to provide professional services associated with the grant. The grant submission was approved on Aug. 24, 2021.

Along with the grant comes a $1,250.00 match request to account for the bounty program.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.