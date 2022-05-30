Commissioners OK agreement with SMCISD for vaccine van

San Marcos Consolidated ISD and Hays County children and families who are uninsured or underinsured will soon be able to receive vaccinations through a partnership between the county and school district.

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement between the county and SMCISD to purchase a Gerling Fast Vac Mobile Vaccine Facility during its May 24 meeting. The van will help the two entities provide immunization/vaccine services to the public.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to work with San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District in collaborating with them for our vaccine van for the health department,” said Tammy Crumley, Director of Countywide Operations. “We have part of the funds we have coming from a grant we received and then a contribution from [SMCISD] for $115,000 to work with their programs at the school district for their summer food program that goes out to their district areas for their students and also some programs at their schools and then any other programs we can work with to get their underserved children vaccinated.”

Grant funding from Hays County for the mobile vaccine facility comes from St. David’s Hospital. Each entity will provide $115,000 for the vaccine van.

Crumley said vaccinations will be done through the Texas Vaccine for Children program and eligibility requirements must be met. Eligible kids must meet one or two of the following criteria: eligible for participation in Medicaid program; enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); American Indian or Alaska Native; underinsured children who do not have health insurance; or underinsured children who have commercial health insurance but coverage doesn’t include vaccines, covers only a selected vaccine or covers all vaccines but plan has a fixed dollar limit.

Texas leads the nation in number of uninsured and under-insured children, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Additionally, many of these children aren’t receiving the complete series of immunizations required, DSHS states.

Crumley said the van is something the health department has wanted for a long time to help provide vaccinations to children.

“We currently only are able to offer the vaccines during one week in August and it’s just not enough,” Crumley said. “Not everyone can come to the health department and fit into that window. So, we’ll be able to provide many more opportunities for parents and their children to be vaccinated.”

The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with SMCISD.

“This is just going to be a wonderful program opportunity for us to physically go out into our community and provide immunizations and other health services,” Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said. “I want to thank San Marcos CISD and our board of trustees … and their financial contribution. This is going to serve a lot of those individuals and families in need.”

SMCISD Trustee Miguel Arredondo expressed his gratitude for Hays County allowing the district to also serve its students who live in Caldwell and Guadalupe counties.

“We currently have a significant number of constituents and family members who live and reside in Caldwell and Guadalupe County. Between me, you and the viewers at home, it’s like living on the dark side of the moon out there for some of those folks, so y’all’s willingness and flexibility in looking into providing those services to those individuals is greatly appreciated,” Arredondo said. “And as the representatives on the board for those areas in Caldwell and Guadalupe County, I thank you and I look forward to this partnership growing and continuing.”