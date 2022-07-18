Commissioners set to take action on election items

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to take action on multiple election-related items during Tuesday’s meeting.

The court will consider approving the early voting schedule and locations for the November 2022 general election as well as taking possible action to order an election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

The court will discuss adopting the general election early voting schedule and locations. Early voting is proposed to take place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct 24-28; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct, 29 and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Early voting will continue from Oct. 31-Nov. 4 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Proposed early voting locations include:

San Marcos

•Broadway

•Hays County Government Center

•Texas State University LBJ Student Center

Buda

•Buda City Hall

•Sunfield Station

Dripping Springs

•Patriots Hall

•Hays County Pct. 4 Office

Kyle

•Hays CISD Arnold Building

•Kyle City Hall

•Live Oak Academy

•Hays County Transportation/Development Service Building, Yarrington Road

Wimberley

•Wimberley Community Center

•Texan Academy

The court is also set to order and election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022 for the purpose of electing the following county and precinct officers: County District Attorney; County Court at Law #1; County Court at Law #2; County Court at Law #3; County Judge; County Treasurer; Commissioner, Pct. 2; Commissioner, Pct. 4; Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Pl 2; Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2; Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3; Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4; and Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5.

The commissioners will also consider taking action to approve the appointment of judges, alternate judges and central count tabulation supervisor and manager from a list presented by the county party chairs and approved by the Hays County Elections Board to a term of two years beginning on Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2024.

In other business, the court is set to discuss and take possible action regarding additional school resource officers at various campuses in Hays County. According to the commissioners’ agenda packet, several school districts have expressed interest in additional SROs at their campuses for the upcoming academic year.

The commissioners will also take possible action to authorize the Hays County Parks Department to issue refunds to reservation holders due to Jacob’s Well closures and approve all refunds for parks department moving forward. Swimming reservations have been canceled for the foreseeable future at Jacob’s Well due to low spring flow.

The commissioners are also set to adopt a proclamation declaring July 2022 as Parks and Recreation month in Hays County, which was postponed from the court’s first July meeting.

“Parks and recreation are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Hays County; and whereas parks and recreation promote health and wellness, improving the mental and physical health of people who live near parks,” the proclamation reads. “Whereas parks and recreation promote time spent in nature, which positively impacts mental health by increasing cognitive performance and well-being, and alleviating illnesses such as depression, attention deficit disorders, and Alzheimer’s; and whereas parks and recreation encourage physical activities by providing hiking trails, swimming, educational programming, and spaces for play to promote active lifestyles.”

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.