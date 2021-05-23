Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Council sits steady with Cite and Release Ordinance

Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:00am

The San Marcos City Council decided to hold steady with the city’s Cite and Release Ordinance following an hour-long discussion regarding the policy. Councilmembers decided to wait for a strategic business plan from San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge, which he expects to deliver soon, outlining his plans and strategies ...

