Council sits steady with Cite and Release Ordinance

The San Marcos City Council decided to hold steady with the city’s Cite and Release Ordinance following an hour-long discussion regarding the policy. Councilmembers decided to wait for a strategic business plan from San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge, which he expects to deliver soon, outlining his plans and strategies ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!