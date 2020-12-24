County burn ban remains in effect, officials urge firework safety with New Year's close

With New Year’s Eve only a week away, the burn ban in Hays County remains in effect and officials are urging firework safety.

Hays County Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall recommended to the Hays County Commissioners Court to maintain the existing burn ban for the immediate future.

According to Mendenhall, the current average Keetch-Byram Drought Index is at 499 with the high in the county at 586. He added that elevated fire weather conditions caused by low humidity are possible across much of the county later this week.

“Based on current and forecasted conditions, I recommend that the burn ban remain in place,” Mendenhall said.

Additionally, Mendenhall stated that fireworks sales will be allowed in Hays County as its statutory levels for KBDI did not rise to a point that would restrict certain fireworks.

“This means that all fireworks that are normally allowed to be sold will be sold,” he said. “This does not mean that there is no danger.”

Mendenhall said rockets and mortars have the potential to start spot fires as hot debris falls to light ground fuels that are exacerbated by underlying drought conditions in the county.

“The burn ban does not affect the sale and use of fireworks,” Mendenhall said, “so we must all remain alert between now and January 1 as the potential for spot fires remains a concern.”

The county said the fire marshal recently told a group of local safety personnel that each year firefighters see house fires start when expended but still hot fireworks are put into a can or bin — often in a garage — but not covered with dirt or water.

Another concern related to fireworks is improper disposal. The fire marshal recently told a group of local safety personnel that each year firefighters see house fires that start when expended but still hot fireworks are put into a can or bin, often in a garage, but not covered with dirt or water.

“They smolder and gain traction by catching the other items in the bin on fire,” Mendenhall said, adding that it’s important to keep any bin containing spent fireworks outside and away from buildings. “Use extra caution, be prepared and have a plan. Simple steps can save lives and property.”