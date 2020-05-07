County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Hays County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total cases to 199.

The county currently has 76 active cases — a one case decrease from Wednesday. There was one additional hospitalization reported, increasing the total to 20. The amount of current hospitalizations, however, decreased from eight on Wednesday to six on Thursday.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,819 negative tests and has 17 pending tests. The county reported Wednesday that 122 county residents have recovered from the disease. There’s only been one COVID-19-related fatality in Hays County — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.

Kyle has had 89 total cases and 40 active cases. San Marcos has had 59 total cases and currently has 21 active cases. Buda has recorded 27 total cases and has six active cases. Wimberley has had eight total cases and currently has five active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has one total active case. Uhland has had one total case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 189 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty-six patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Forty-one residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-seven residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-two people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Nineteen patients are 60-69 years old, nine are 70-79 years old, seven are between 10-19 years old, six are 80 and older and two are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-seventeen females and 82 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that 35,390 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 973 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 18,440 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.