County urges residents to spay, neuter pets during Spay/Neuter Awareness Month

Hays County is urging all residents to help control pet overpopulation by spaying and neutering their pets as the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter faces capacity issues.

The county’s push to prevent pet overpopulation comes as the commissioners court approved a proclamation recognizing February 2022 as Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, which coincides with World Spay Day, launched on February 22, 1995. World Spay Day aims to encourage people to save animal lives by spaying and neutering companion animals and feral cats, according to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.

The commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of the proclamation. Additionally, the commissioners court has previously approved a “No-Kill” initiative with a signed resolution in 2018.

“We’re looking at a nokill shelter and a part of the no-kill initiative, the most important part is spay and neuter,” Sherri Boyett, Hays County Appointed Animal Advocate Advisor, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Spay and neuter and TNR (trap, neuter, return) are the solutions.”

In a news release, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said spaying and neutering pets will help reduce the number of animals impounded at SMRAS, which is the only open intake facility serving all Hays County residents and the county pays a portion of the operating costs.

“We participate in World Spay Day to help increase awareness of the need for spay/neuter to save animal lives,” Becerra said.

Additionally, County Commissioners Debbie Ingalsbe and Lon Shell have both made efforts throughout the past few years to raise awareness of shelter overcrowding.

“We encourage all Hays County residents to continue helping to minimize the number of homeless cats and dogs impounded by the shelter each year by spaying/neutering their pets, sponsoring spays/neuters, and donating to local animal welfare organizations,” Ingalsbe said. “All of those things will help the shelter’s resources go much further.”

According to the approved proclamation, while 70% of U.S. households own pets, millions of animals are still left homeless, living on the streets or housed in shelters. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals — 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats — enter U.S. animal shelters each year nationwide, the proclamation states. Additionally, an estimated 88% of pets living in underserved communities are not spayed or neutered, the proclamation states, adding that spay and neuter initiatives reduce the amount of homeless animals, certain life-threatening diseases and curb negative behavior.

Shell said he advocates for responsible pet ownership and encourages community members to get their pets spayed or neutered.

“By taking proactive steps within our community, we can aim to reduce the number of animals brought into the shelter,” he said. “Spaying and neutering is one of the most effective methods to reducing pet overpopulation in Hays County.”

Kelly Arthur, a Hays County animal advocate who is the volunteer manager for Hays County Lost & Found Pets, said abandoned strays are found every day because pet owners cannot afford to fix their pets

“By providing pet owners with resources for low-cost spay/neuter, we can keep the population of unwanted pets out of the animal shelter,” Arthur said.

Boyett shared during Tuesday’s meeting that 4,059 animals were impounded in fiscal year 2021 — 31% coming from unincorporated areas in the county. She stated that people who want to keep their pets and are looking for a low-cost spay/neuter resource should visit the Pet Prevent A Litter (PALS) of Central Texas website: https://preventalitter.com.

“PALS provides low-cost and free spay/neuter surgeries to qualified Hays County residents,” Boyett said.

