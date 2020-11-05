Above, Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O'Kane speaks to supporters at an election night watch party. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Countywide races see incumbents favored by voters
Hays County voters reelected several incumbents in this week’s election.
Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O’Kane, a Republican, narrowly claimed reelection by less than two points over Democratic challenger Daphne Tenorio. O’Kane received 52,809 votes to Tenorio’s 1,345 — a 50.7%-49.3% split.
Constable Precinct 1 David L. Peterson won in a landslide victory over Eliseo Galarza.
Peterson, a Democrat, amassed 18,625 votes to the Republican challenger’s 8,450 — 68.79% - 31.21%.
Democratic incumbent Michael Torres defeated Republican Steve Avalos in the county constable precinct 2 contest. Torres garnered 12,726 votes to Avalos’ 10,206 — a 55.49%-44.51% split.
Republican incumbent Don Montague won the race for constable precinct 3 against Democratic challenger Cynthia Millonzi. Montague earned 7,329 votes (64.4%) to Millonzi’s 4,052 (35.6%).
Republican David Junkin, 453rd Judicial District Judge incumbent, lost reelection to Democratic challenger Sherri Tibbe, who received 54,407 votes to Junkin’s 49,547.
County Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Tacie Zelhart, a Republican, lost to Democratic challenger Millie Thompson, who tallied 53,199 votes to Zelhart’s 50,347.
County Commissioner Precinct 1 Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe, Constable Precinct 4 Ron Hood and Constable Precinct 5 John Ellen ran in uncontested races.