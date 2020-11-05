Countywide races see incumbents favored by voters

Hays County voters reelected several incumbents in this week’s election.

Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O’Kane, a Republican, narrowly claimed reelection by less than two points over Democratic challenger Daphne Tenorio. O’Kane received 52,809 votes to Tenorio’s 1,345 — a 50.7%-49.3% split.

Constable Precinct 1 David L. Peterson won in a landslide victory over Eliseo Galarza.

Peterson, a Democrat, amassed 18,625 votes to the Republican challenger’s 8,450 — 68.79% - 31.21%.

Democratic incumbent Michael Torres defeated Republican Steve Avalos in the county constable precinct 2 contest. Torres garnered 12,726 votes to Avalos’ 10,206 — a 55.49%-44.51% split.

Republican incumbent Don Montague won the race for constable precinct 3 against Democratic challenger Cynthia Millonzi. Montague earned 7,329 votes (64.4%) to Millonzi’s 4,052 (35.6%).

Republican David Junkin, 453rd Judicial District Judge incumbent, lost reelection to Democratic challenger Sherri Tibbe, who received 54,407 votes to Junkin’s 49,547.

County Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Tacie Zelhart, a Republican, lost to Democratic challenger Millie Thompson, who tallied 53,199 votes to Zelhart’s 50,347.

County Commissioner Precinct 1 Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe, Constable Precinct 4 Ron Hood and Constable Precinct 5 John Ellen ran in uncontested races.