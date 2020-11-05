Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O'Kane speaks to supporters at an election night watch party. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Countywide races see incumbents favored by voters

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:27pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@StephJGates
sgates@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, November 5, 2020

Hays County voters reelected several incumbents in this week’s election. 

Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O’Kane, a Republican, narrowly claimed reelection by less than two points over Democratic challenger Daphne Tenorio. O’Kane received 52,809 votes to Tenorio’s 1,345 — a 50.7%-49.3% split. 

Constable Precinct 1 David L. Peterson won in a landslide victory over Eliseo Galarza. 

Peterson, a Democrat, amassed 18,625 votes to the Republican challenger’s 8,450 — 68.79% - 31.21%. 

Democratic incumbent Michael Torres defeated Republican Steve Avalos in the county constable precinct 2 contest. Torres garnered 12,726 votes to Avalos’ 10,206 — a 55.49%-44.51% split. 

Republican incumbent Don Montague won the race for constable precinct 3 against Democratic challenger Cynthia Millonzi. Montague earned 7,329 votes (64.4%) to Millonzi’s 4,052 (35.6%). 

Republican David Junkin, 453rd Judicial District Judge  incumbent, lost reelection to Democratic challenger Sherri Tibbe, who received 54,407 votes to Junkin’s 49,547. 

County Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Tacie Zelhart, a Republican, lost to Democratic challenger Millie Thompson, who tallied 53,199 votes to Zelhart’s 50,347. 

County Commissioner Precinct 1 Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe, Constable Precinct 4 Ron Hood and Constable Precinct 5 John Ellen ran in uncontested races.

