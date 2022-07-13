DINO-MITE TIME: Crowd gathers to watch Jurassic World at Bobcat Stadium

The City of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation hosted its weekly summer Movies in Your Park series on Tuesday.

The city teamed up with Texas State University to show Jurassic World at Bobcat Stadium.

Families got to enjoy the evening with the PG-13 movie, snow cones and snacks.

The Movies in Your Park series continues July 19 with Luca followed by Goonies on July 26, Monsters, Inc. on Aug. 2 and Scoob on Aug. 9 at San Marcos Plaza Park.