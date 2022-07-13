Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pictured, families and friends enjoy Jurassic World at Bobcat Stadium. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

DINO-MITE TIME: Crowd gathers to watch Jurassic World at Bobcat Stadium

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 7:52pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The City of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation hosted its weekly summer Movies in Your Park series on Tuesday.

The city teamed up with Texas State University to show Jurassic World at Bobcat Stadium.

Families got to enjoy the evening with the PG-13 movie, snow cones and snacks.

The Movies in Your Park series continues July 19 with Luca followed by Goonies on July 26, Monsters, Inc. on Aug. 2 and Scoob on Aug. 9 at San Marcos Plaza Park. 

