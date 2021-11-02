DISTINGUISHED HONOR: San Marcos Education Foundation celebrates 4 SMHS graduates

Four San Marcos High School graduates were honored with the San Marcos Education Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

William “Bill” Burnett, Rudy Espinoza, Raymond “Ray” Hernandez and Lon Shell were named to this year’s distinguished alumni class.

The Distinguished Alumni Award, which is open to any alumnus or alumna who graduated from San Marcos High School — attending for a minimum of two years — and is at least 35 years of age at the time of the nomination, recognizes and honors SMHS graduates whose achievements, strength of character and citizenship serve as models to inspire and challenge today's youth.

“I have been working on the distinguished alumni committee for about two years and it never ceases to amaze me the caliber of people, it should not be a surprise, but it’s just amazing the talent, the heart, the compassion that each have been successful,” said Dr. Rosina Valle, SMEF Alumni Affairs Chair during a reception Friday. “This year is no exception.”

The four distinguished alumni recipients were welcomed with a reception at the high school library Friday, where each had an opportunity to speak about the award.

Burnett, who graduated in 1984, is currently a principal owner and Director of Business Development for Doucet — an engineering company in Texas. Previously, Burnett was elected and served on the Hays County Commissioners Court from 1997-2004. He also served on the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Capital Area Council of Governments. Burnett is an active member of the Rotary Club of San Marcos, Lions Club of Wimberley and the Dripping Springs Education Foundation.

Burnett said he’s honored to be nominated for the award.

“If you knew me in high school, you would never have imagined that I would be standing up here getting a distinguished alumni award,” Burnett said. “Or even getting a finance degree or going to graduate school … Thank you very much, I really appreciate this [award.]”

Espinoza — the owner of Rudy’s Automotive — graduated from San Marcos High School in 1986. He, alongside his family, manages, prepares, operates and sells concessions for every home San Marcos game. He’s also involved at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos, previously serving as a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and chair of the annual Fiesta.

“I am incredibly humbled to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award and to be included with such a great group of Rattlers,” Espinoza said. “I’m really humbled to be here with y’all … I’m so blessed to have y’all be a part of my journey.”

Hernandez graduated from San Marcos High School in 1983. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation. After his military service, Hernandez has worked with many chambers of commerce across the state.

“My induction is fabulous,” Hernandez said. “San Marcos will always be home.”

Shell, who has served on the Hays County Commissioners Court since 2017, graduated in 1992. Shell is currently the president of the San Marcos Hays County EMS Board of Directors, and is on the boards of the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Region 11-Guadalupe Flood Planning Group and Capital Area Regional Transportation Planning Organization. He’s the chairman of the Hays County Criminal Justice Coordination Committee and Combined Emergency Communications Center Executive Board.

“I’d like to thank the foundation,” Shell said. “Dr. Cardona, It’s great to hear about the successes of the vocational education program is really amazing. As the son of an ag professor, I grew up around that and FFA was a big part of my time here, so it’s really cool to see the investment that this community has supported the work that you’ve put into doing that. So, thank you so much.”

Following the reception, the four distinguished alumni award recipients were honored during San Marcos’ recent home game against Austin Bowie.