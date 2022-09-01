DPS to increase enforcement during Labor Day weekend

Drivers heading out for Labor Day weekend will notice an increased presence from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the Texas Highway Patrol will increase enforcement between Friday and Monday in an effort to reduce crashes during the holiday weekend. DPS added that it will be looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts, speeders, anyone driving while intoxicated or those who fail to follow Texas’ Move Over, Slow Down law.

Texas Highway Patrol issued 52,227 citations and warning during last year’s Labor Day holiday, DPS said, adding that 4,397 citations were issued for speeding, 882 seat belt and child safety restraint citations, 929 citations for no insurance; and 245 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS also made 222 DWI arrests, 229 felony arrested and 116 fugitive arrests.

“Safety must always come first,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “That is especially true when more people are out on the roads, like Labor Day weekend. Please remember to do your part by paying attention, buckling up and obeying all traffic laws.”

Alongside increased enforcement, DPS will also conduct Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) during the holiday weekend. Operation CARE is an initiative among police agencies across the United States where enforcement is increased during designated periods of the year such as Labor Day.

Ahead of this weekend’s holiday, DPS offers the following tips for drivers to keep in mind:

Don’t drink and drive. Plan ahead if you’re consuming alcohol.

Drivers must move over or slow down for emergency personnel, including police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. DPS also asks drivers to show the same courtesy to fellow Texans who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Drive defensively, especially with additional challenges present during holiday travel.

Know your route before beginning your trip.

Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance.

Use the left lane for passing only on multi-lane roads.

If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.

Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them, if possible.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

DPS also reminds Texans about the iWatchTexas program — a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community in order to help prevent dangerous attacks. The app can be downloaded for free on the iOS or Android mobile app. Tips can also be reported via the website, the mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.