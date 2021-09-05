Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Edwards Aquifer Authority declares Stage 1 permit restrictions

Sun, 09/05/2021 - 5:00am

The Edwards Aquifer Authority issued State 1 Critical Period Management permit predictions for counties within the San Antonio Pool, which includes Hays County.State 1 Critical Period Management Plan for the San Antonio Pool requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties to reduce ...

