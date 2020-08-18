Filing closes for mayor, city council places 3, 4

The filing period for San Marcos Mayor and City Council Place 3 and 4 closed Monday.

Mayoral incumbent Jane Hughson filed on the first day filing opened. Four candidates signed on the last day of filing on Monday — Juan Miguel Arredondo, Randy Dethrow, Justin Harris and Michael Hathaway.

Arredondo is a current San Marcos CISD School Board of Trustee. Hathaway works as a commercial pilot and Dethrow listed his occupation as a laborer. Harris listed himself as a student.

Hughson was elected as mayor on Nov. 6 2018. She was elected to the council’s Place 4 seat on Nov. 4, 2014 and was re-elected for an additional 3-year term on Nov. 7, 2017. She also served on the council from May 1996 to May 2002.

In Place 3, incumbent Ed Mihalkanin will face a challenge from Alyssa Garza. Mihalkanin has been on the city council since 2016. He served two previous stints on the city council from May 1996 - May 2000, and May 2001 - Nov. 2006. Mihalkanin is an associate professor of political science at Texas State University,

Garza is currently Mano Amiga’s community outreach coordinator.

In Place 4, incumbent Mark Rockeymoore will face a challenge from Lisa Marie Coppoletta and Shane Scott.

Rockeymoore was elected to the city council on Nov. 6, 2018. He is a reading comprehension teacher in the Del Valle ISD.

Coppoletta is a San Marcos resident who has previously served on the city’s art commission and neighborhood commission, and has been involved in the city for 30 years. Scott is a business owner who previously served on the city council from 2010-2015.