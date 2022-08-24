Filing closes for San Marcos elections

Filing for the November elections closed Monday.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson is running for her third term as mayor. She’ll face a challenge from John Thomaides, who was previously mayor from 2016-2018.

San Marcos City Councilmember Maxfield Baker will run for reelection for place 1. Baker was first elected to his seat in November 2019.

“As a small business owner, long time renter turned recent home owner, and a Texas State Alumnus, [Baker has] felt the pressures growth has placed on our town," Baker said in an election announcement. “They are asking for your vote this year to continue to work on: Sustainability, by protecting our natural resources from development and helping advocates organize. Equity, by continuing to push for a budget that prioritizes uplifting people of color in San Marcos. Quality of Life, by preserving the character of our neighborhoods and increasing community outreach”

Matthew Mendoza, a current Planning & Zoning commissioner, will challenge for place 1.

“Being born and raised in San Marcos, this is my hometown and has always been my heart,” Mendoza said in a statement. “Throughout my years in our wonderful city, I have graduated from San Marcos High School, and I am also an active community volunteer in several organizations. Being a homeowner on the very same block I was raised, I have seen firsthand the changes to our city and the challenges we face. I believe we need a diverse economy with a variety of well-paying jobs. While currently serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner, I have strived to support good development while opposing projects that threaten our river and the environment. I have also learned the need to find a balance between our past and future. My hope is to keep San Marcos the place we love while fostering changes to make it a city we can all be proud to call home.

Incumbent Saul Gonzales is set to run for reelection for city council place 2. Adam Arndt is set to challenge Gonzales.

Plan to head to the polls? Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

The final day to register to vote is Oct. 11 for the November election. In-person early voting begins Oct. 24. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Oct. 28. Saturday, Oct. 29 voting hours are set for 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Ballots can be cast from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Early voting wraps up between Monday, Oct. 31-Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting locations in San Marcos:

•Hays County Government Center (Main Early Voting Location), 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

•Broadway, Christus Trinity Clinic – 401 Broadway Street,

•LBJ Student Center, Texas State University – 601 University Drive

Voting day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with the polls open between 7 a.m and 7 p.m.