Free COVID-19 testing underway in San Marcos

Free COVID-19 testing is underway in San Marcos.

The testing, which is conducted through a collaboration by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Army National Guard, Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management, began Sunday and stretches until Thursday. Testing is taking place at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium — 2601 Rattler Road with the entrance at the intersection of State Highway 123 and Monterrey Oak.

Testing hours begin at 10 a.m. each day and end at 4 p.m. Those wanting to be tested must not eat or drink anything 30 minutes before being tested. Tests being conducted are oral swab tests. Everyone attending this week’s testing must wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.

No pre-registration is required and anyone regardless of residency in Hays County can be tested. Results will be sent directly to those who are tested and should be available within five business days, according to the City of San Marcos.