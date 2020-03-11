Gleason announces intention to run for city council seat

Mark Gleason, the current vice chair of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, announced his intent to run for an open seat on the San Marcos City Council.

San Marcos City Councilmember Joca Marquez turned in a letter of resignation from council Place 5 to the city clerk’s office on Monday. Gleason will be running for Marquez’s seat on the council.

“My wife Ruah, an experienced Texas public school teacher, and I have been homeowners in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood for 20 years,” Gleason said in a statement. “We proudly reside on the east side of town, and I believe this is a great opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to city hall. As a flood survivor in both 2015 floods, I know firsthand how many of our citizens have suffered, and I am committed to bringing critical flood mitigation projects across the finish line.”

Gleason previously ran for city council Place 1 in November 2019, where he narrowly lost to Maxfield Baker by 31 votes.

“As Vice Chair of Planning and Zoning, I’m asking for the opportunity to bring my proven record and unique vision to our City Council,” Gleason said. “With your support, we can work together to protect our community while enhancing opportunities for all of the people of San Marcos for generations to come.”

A special election for Place 5 has not officially been called. The city said in a press release on Tuesday that plans are being made to fill the vacancy left by Marquez’s resignation. According to the Texas Constitution, a resigning council member continues to hold over in office until a successor is elected and sworn in.