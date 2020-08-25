Greater San Marcos Partnership enhances economic development with new hires

The Greater San Marcos Partnership announced two new hirings, who will focus on recruiting, retaining and assisting businesses expand in the region.

The GSMP has hired Jessica Inacio as its senior director of business attraction and Barbara Thomason as its new director of business retention, expansion and workforce.

“Jessica and Barbara are elevating our capability to retain and secure new, high-quality jobs for our region,” GSMP President Jason Giulietti said. “Their skillsets in economic development and proven experience will help position the Greater San Marcos region for long-term success.”

Additionally, the GSMP said its newest additions will ensure businesses in the Greater San Marcos region are having their workforce needs met. The GSMP said Inacio and Thomason’s work will to build on the economic development organization’s track record of facilitating the addition of over 6,500 new jobs and more than 30 companies since 2010. According to the GSMP, the new companies and added jobs it helped attract to the Greater San Marcos region has resulted in an estimated $2.9 billion in annual economic impact on the two-county region.

The GSMP said Inacio will oversee its recruitment of domestic and international companies to Hays and Caldwell counties. Inacio previously worked as the strategic development coordinator for the City of Fort Worth and as an associate director of business recruitment for the Connecticut Economic Resource Center prior to joining the GSMP.

Jessica Inacio (pictured above)

Thomason will lead the GSMP’s efforts to support the development of the workforce and assist existing businesses maintain their presence in Hays and Caldwell counties. She previously served as the president and CEO of the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce for 14 years. She also served as the president of LeaderShift, LLC — a training and consulting firm.

Barbara Thomason (pictured above)

The GSMP is a 501c6 regional economic development organization serving San Marcos and Hays and Caldwell counties. The organization focuses on positioning the two-county region for a wider diversity of quality jobs with higher wages. GSMP’s mission is to increase economic opportunities for all in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor.