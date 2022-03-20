Groundbreaking for Kyle Crossing Phase II set for Tuesday

Central Southwest Texas Development will host a groundbreaking for Kyle Crossing Phase II in partnership with Kyle Economic Development on Tuesday.

Kyle Crossing Phase II — a Central Southwest Texas Development project — has brought in $90 million in capital investment to the Kyle area, said the City of Kyle, adding that the project is expected to generate an estimated $1.2-$1.6 million in annual tax revenue.

“We’re thrilled to break ground on Kyle Crossing Phase II,” Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “This vertical mixed-use development will bring a tremendous amount of residential, hospitality, and retail as well as bicycle and pedestrian-friendly destinations to create a communal and economic hub for our residents and visitors.”

Kyle Crossing Phase II Project Developer Travis Sawvell and Mitchell will speak at the event scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kyle City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Central Southwest Texas Development, LLC for Kyle Crossing Phase II project during its Dec. 16, 2021 meeting.

The city said the Kyle Crossing Phase II development includes two land tracts totaling 38.5 acres with the north tract including 19.1 acres located at the southwest corner of Marketplace Avenue and FM 1626 and the south tract located at Marketplace Avenue to the southeast of Physician’s Way with 19.4 acres.

The city said the north tract will include 16 buildings, a courtyard and an amenity center with nine of the buildings used for restaurants or retail spaces. Additionally, the remaining buildings are planned for mixed-use with approximately 18,000 square feet of commercial space. A mixed-use and multi-family project with a minimum 15,000 square foot build-out of commercial space is planned for the south tract, the city said.

A pedestrian bridge or tunnel will be developed by Central Southwest Texas Development, which will connect the north parcel over the railroad tracks to allow for additional connectivity through Plum Creek, the Brick and Mortar District and the citywide trail system. The city also said the developer will also donate 3.56 acres of land to the city, located behind Target along Physician’s Way to construct material portions of the Vybe trail system.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking will take place in a field located by Marketplace Avenue and Farm to Market 1626. Attendees are asked to park at the Kohl’s parking lot, 20185 Marketplace Avenue, where attendees can be safely escorted across the street.

For more information about Kyle Crossing Phase II, go to https:// property.jll.com/listings/ kyle-crossing-sec-kyle-pkwy-seton-pkwy.

